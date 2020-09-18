Born on August 2, 1932, to Edgar Howard Fathered and Mildred Claudie Logon Fathered in Kerrville, TX, and died peacefully on September 9, 2020, having bravely endured a long and arduous illness.

Loving mother to Melissa Murray Cross of New York, NY, and Dundee Murray (and "Taters") of New Braunfels, TX, doting grandmother to Luke Michael Jeffrey of New York, bereaved widow of Howard Alexander Halff and Neville Murray, MD, sister-in-law and best friend to Sally Halff, loving aunt and mentor to Lisa Halff, Glenn Halff, MD and Mindi Alterman with Allison, Jesse, and Margi, Jim and Danna Halff with Josh and Daniel, Harry Halff with Travis and Cody, and Godmother to Laura Powell Hartman and Leilah Powell.

A graduate from Baylor University School of Nursing in 1953 (BSN), she served as President of both The Conservation Society and San Antonio Symphony Society.

In 1974, Betty received an MA in Environmental Sciences/Human Management Resources from UTSA and would ultimately become its first Development Director, which led to the establishment of the Betty Murray Halff Endowed Scholarship.

Betty served on the board of Methodist Hospital and would later become Chair of Methodist Healthcare Ministries, which was instrumental in the creation of the Wesley Nurse outreach program and the partnership between Methodist Healthcare Ministries and the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio, where she spearheaded a $3.9 million contribution to the School of Nursing. Betty also served on the board of The Center for Medical Humanities & Ethics Advisory Council and the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio's Nursing Advisory Council.

Betty was a longtime, dedicated Board of Trustees member for the McKay Art Museum. Howard and Betty's generosity provided the confocal microscope currently in use for Phase II Stem Cell trials at the Tisch International Multiple Sclerosis Research Center of NY as well as the gift to the San Antonio Zoo of the "Lokey J" miniature train named in honor of their beloved grandson.

A tribute will be planned post pandemic. Please check BettyMurrayHalffMemorial.com for details regarding arrangements. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to:

McKay Art Museum

PO. Box 6069

San Antonio, TX 78209

Online:

https://www.mcnayart.org/give/honorarium-and-gifts

The Betty Murray Halff Endowed Scholarship

University of Texas at San Antonio

Online:

https://giving.utsa.edu/givenow

[Select "None," then type "Betty Murray Halff Endowment"]

