San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Milner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou Milner


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Lou Milner Obituary
August 27, 1924 - June 2, 2019
Betty Lou Milner, 94, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on August 27, 1924 in Ada, OK to parents Homer and Lena Jumper. Betty attended the University of Oklahoma, where she received degrees in English and music. She later taught high school English and music and was well known for helping students put on musical and drama performances. A woman of strong character, Betty had high expectations of people and of herself. She could be stubborn and fiercely independent while also very kind and extremely generous. Betty made lifelong friends wherever she lived, served others daily, and gave generously to organizations and causes she believed in. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Everett Milner; and son, Michael Milner. She is survived by her grandson, Jason and his wife Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Madisyn and Malachi; and daughter- in-law, Norma.
FUNERAL SERVICE
WEDNESDAY,
JUNE 12, 2019
12:00 PM
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
Pastor Bob Clark will officiate. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Organization.
You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now