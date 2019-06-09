August 27, 1924 - June 2, 2019

Betty Lou Milner, 94, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on August 27, 1924 in Ada, OK to parents Homer and Lena Jumper. Betty attended the University of Oklahoma, where she received degrees in English and music. She later taught high school English and music and was well known for helping students put on musical and drama performances. A woman of strong character, Betty had high expectations of people and of herself. She could be stubborn and fiercely independent while also very kind and extremely generous. Betty made lifelong friends wherever she lived, served others daily, and gave generously to organizations and causes she believed in. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Everett Milner; and son, Michael Milner. She is survived by her grandson, Jason and his wife Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Madisyn and Malachi; and daughter- in-law, Norma.

FUNERAL SERVICE

WEDNESDAY,

JUNE 12, 2019

12:00 PM

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

Pastor Bob Clark will officiate. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Organization.

