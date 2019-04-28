|
April 18, 2019
Our precious mother, Betty Lou Wertz, passed from this life on April 18, 2019. With each daughter holding a hand, Mom was welcomed by her Lord and Saviour and healed from all sickness and pain. Now enjoying good health, she has been joyfully reunited with her beloved husband of over 65 years Leroy W. Wertz and their infant son.
As a steadfast and supportive Army wife, Betty worked outside the home wherever they were stationed. Her most treasured role however was being Mom to her daughters, Ella Gerbin (Walter) and Lucy Oncken (Alton) and being Matriarch of a large family which includes 3 grandsons, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grand-
daughter.
Our deepest thanks to the doctors and nurses at BAMC whose compassionate and dedicated care made her final days comfortable and dignified. Mom's final wishes were for a private burial. Anyone wishing to may make a donation in her name to any organization benefitting children.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019