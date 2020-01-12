San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
8:15 AM - 9:00 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:00 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lucia Rodriguez


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Lucia Rodriguez Obituary

Betty Lucia Rodriguez, age 90, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Betty's life was devoted to loving and serving her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a faithful and loving wife to Edward J. Rodriguez (Archie) (deceased) and adored mother to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her bouquet of friendships was endless and embraced a vast array of people and cultures. The love, joy and faith she shared with all she encountered will always be remembered. Her contagious smile and laughter will continue forever in our hearts. She is survived by her children, Edward J. (Rick) Rodriguez (Peggy), Rozanne Rodriguez McManus, Joseph H. Rodriguez, Nina Rodriguez (Leonor), Daniel E. Rodriguez (Debbie); Grandchildren, Danielle, Chelsea (Charlie), Sam (Sara), Danny, and Bobby; Great-Grandchildren, Joseph, Van Asher, Holland, Joshua, Jacob, Charlotte, and Eleanor Avery. "A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered" The family will receive friends from 8:15 to 9:00 a.m., Monday, January 20, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary. A service will be held 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Interment will follow In Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now