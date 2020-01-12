|
Betty Lucia Rodriguez, age 90, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Betty's life was devoted to loving and serving her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a faithful and loving wife to Edward J. Rodriguez (Archie) (deceased) and adored mother to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her bouquet of friendships was endless and embraced a vast array of people and cultures. The love, joy and faith she shared with all she encountered will always be remembered. Her contagious smile and laughter will continue forever in our hearts. She is survived by her children, Edward J. (Rick) Rodriguez (Peggy), Rozanne Rodriguez McManus, Joseph H. Rodriguez, Nina Rodriguez (Leonor), Daniel E. Rodriguez (Debbie); Grandchildren, Danielle, Chelsea (Charlie), Sam (Sara), Danny, and Bobby; Great-Grandchildren, Joseph, Van Asher, Holland, Joshua, Jacob, Charlotte, and Eleanor Avery. "A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered" The family will receive friends from 8:15 to 9:00 a.m., Monday, January 20, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary. A service will be held 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Interment will follow In Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020