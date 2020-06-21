Betty Marantino, born San Antonio July 25th, 1928, arrived with a twin who did not survive. Betty departed June 11, 2020, weeks shy of her 92nd birthday. Descended from pioneer stock who fought at the Alamo, prepared her for hardship. Betty sought fortune in the modeling world of NY, but found it in her NY born Air Force boyfriend, stationed in San Antonio. A 66 year marriage and 3 children later, Tom preceded her in death. Betty retired from a life of service in school, parish and USAA offices as an administrative assistant extraordinaire. Her military wife duties included establishing homes from Newfoundland to Puerto Rico. Dual retirement included dancing and deep involvement with their church parish.

Betty is survived by two children, Steve, (Cheryl) and Kathleen, three grandsons, and four great grandchildren. Betty joined Tom and their eldest daughter, Ann Jeanette, (Tom) who passed just months before her father.

In the interest of safety during Covid-19, interment will be private, her children will host a celebration of life at a time when we are able to gather safely. The family suggests contributions to your favorite charity in lieu of flowers.

You are invited to sign the electronic guestbook at www.schertzfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with: