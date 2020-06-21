BETTY MARANTINO
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BETTY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Marantino, born San Antonio July 25th, 1928, arrived with a twin who did not survive. Betty departed June 11, 2020, weeks shy of her 92nd birthday. Descended from pioneer stock who fought at the Alamo, prepared her for hardship. Betty sought fortune in the modeling world of NY, but found it in her NY born Air Force boyfriend, stationed in San Antonio. A 66 year marriage and 3 children later, Tom preceded her in death. Betty retired from a life of service in school, parish and USAA offices as an administrative assistant extraordinaire. Her military wife duties included establishing homes from Newfoundland to Puerto Rico. Dual retirement included dancing and deep involvement with their church parish.

Betty is survived by two children, Steve, (Cheryl) and Kathleen, three grandsons, and four great grandchildren. Betty joined Tom and their eldest daughter, Ann Jeanette, (Tom) who passed just months before her father.

In the interest of safety during Covid-19, interment will be private, her children will host a celebration of life at a time when we are able to gather safely. The family suggests contributions to your favorite charity in lieu of flowers.

You are invited to sign the electronic guestbook at www.schertzfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with:




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
(210) 658-9224
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved