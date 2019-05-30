Home

Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:45 AM
Sunset Memorial Park
1701 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX
Betty Nations Jones Obituary
May 11, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Betty Nations Jones announces her passing on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the age of 78 years. Betty will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 60 years, Jim, and her children, son Jeff and daughter Lori, grandchildren Heather, Christopher, Morgan, and Austin, and numerous relatives and friends. Betty was preceded in death by parents Cliff and Ruth Nations, sister Carol Massey, and son Rick Jones. Betty was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and graduated from Edison High School.

A Funeral Service in memory of Betty will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 1701 Austin Hwy, San Antonio.
Published in Express-News on May 30, 2019
