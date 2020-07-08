1/
BETTY NELL WERNETTE
Betty Nell Wernette went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born in San Antonio, Texas and raised by her grandparents, Roberta and Frederick Kaiser.

She attended Thomas Jefferson High School and married her high school sweetheart E.J. (Buddy) in 1950. They celebrated more than 56 years of marriage at the time of his passing.

After graduating from Business College, she went on to work for National Life Insurance, taught Kindergarten, and later worked for a Family Medical Practice for many years. After retirement, she spent much of her time devoted to her grandchildren, friends, and creative hobbies. She was famous for her feistiness, food, fishing, wind chimes, and ability to make or fix anything.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Denise Barnes and Melissa Poor, grandchildren Michele (Jonathan) Barker, Joshua, Martin, John, Hope, and Anthony Poor, great-grandchildren Caroline and Cecilia Barker, and many friends. Please join us in celebrating her life for a visitation on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. A Graveside Service will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00am at Mission Burial Park South.

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Embrace Hospice San Antonio and staff, especially Mindy and Rosie, for their loving care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abiding Presence Lutheran Church or Embrace Hospice LLC.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
JUL
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mission Burial Park South
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
