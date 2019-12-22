|
|
Betty Ruiz, age 100, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She was born to Leo and Helen Remillard in Hudson Falls, NY. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ruth; and her husband of 70 years, Gene Ruiz. Betty is survived by her daughter, Kathy Ruiz; son, Stephen Ruiz and wife Carol; 3 grandchildren, Zachary Ruiz and wife Jennifer, Jennifer Doebler and husband Errol, and Katie Wolitski and husband Sheldon; and 10 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
SERVICE
MONDAY,
DECEMBER 23, 2019
2:00 PM
PORTER LORING
MORTUARY NORTH
Deacon Paul Gustowski will officiate. Interment will follow in Mission Burial Park North. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Dec. 22, 2019