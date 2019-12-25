Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Freedom House on the Blue Skies of Texas West campus
Betty passed away peacefully Monday morning 16 December. She fought a 12 year arduous battle with Alzheimer's and Dementia. She was the loving and dedicated wife of James W. Kellogg who she married on 19 June 1988. Betty and Jim first met when they were 16 and went together their senior year in high school but it took 29 years to find one another after graduation. She was a loving mother of two sons, two step-sons, one step-daughter and seven grandchildren. She was compassionate with all and to avoid any conflict or confusion with the grand kids, she was always referred to as "Grand Betty." This term really sums up her demeanor and personality as she was a grand lady who is and will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be on Friday, 27 December 2019, 2:00 p.m. at the Freedom House on the Blue Skies of Texas West campus.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 25, 2019
