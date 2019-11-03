|
Born on December 22, 1930 in Lebanon, Tennessee, Sue was the youngest of 6 children. She attended Murray State University in Kentucky and met the love of her life, James Floyd Jennings. Married on August 15, 1953 in a double wedding they went on to celebrate over 60 years of marriage until his passing in 2014. She obtained her Master's Degree of Arts in Education, putting it to use teaching elementary students while her husband attended Medical School at Ohio State University. They entered the military life and lived in numerous places around the world. Always ready for an adventure combined with a love of travel, she embraced the military life soaking in every experience she could including bull fights and making paella in Spain; attending a Bedouin wedding in Israel, walking the bazaars in Morocco, attending plays in London, missionary work in Croatia, and many more adventures. At the end of the day her greatest adventures were raising her five children.
The Air Force brought them to San Antonio, Texas where they put down roots and established a beautiful network of friendships and an avid love of the Spurs. Sue was a firm believer in giving back to the community, tutoring children, working with SAMM ministries, and Child Evangelism Fellowship. Her passion for politics had her attending local civic classes, knocking on doors during election season and serving as a Delegate in the primaries.
One of her greatest joys was the relationship she had with her grandchildren. Sixteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren helped fill her life and keep her busy with trips to the zoo, baking cookies, trips to their cabin in Comfort, Texas, taking in plays at Pointe Theater in Ingram, Texas; sporting events, lots of pool parties and singing in the car.
Her faith in Jesus Christ was constant in her life and evident in how she lived each day. One of her favorite life verses was Romans 8:28: "And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose."
She is a woman who believed in the Seasons of life and accepted the road ahead of her. She met people where they needed her and opened the door to her home for those in need. Her family is going to miss her wicked sense of humor, her unique Southern drawl and her adventurous spirit. However, we are excited to see her on the other side completely whole.
She is pre-deceased by her husband Jim and one granddaughter Ashley. She is survived by her children Richard and his wife Patty, Kevin and his wife Carol, Rex and his wife Cindy, her daughter Debbie, Jonathan and his wife Erica. Grandchildren: Elizabeth, Danny, Chris, David, Stephen, James, Sarah, Jessica, Ben, Emily, Leif, Nathan, Megan, Andrew and Emma.
Family will welcome friends for a visitation on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North 3401 Cherry Ridge Dr. San Antonio, TX 78230. A celebration of Betty Sue's life will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Wayside Chapel 1705 Northwest Loop 410 San Antonio, TX 78230. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.