Betty Sue Snow

Betty Sue Snow Obituary

Mrs. Betty Sue Snow, age 88, of Everman, Texas passed away on Friday January 17, 2020. Betty was born November 13, 1931 to Jesse and Stella Perkins.

She is survived by Robert "Bob" (Minzear) Snow, Catherine (Tom) Faulkenberry, Alicia Snow, Jason (Ashley) Snow, Rachael, Candice and Sean Snow; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Pat Armstrong of Chandler, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 57 years, Otis C. Snow; daughters, Carol A. Shaw and Sharon S. Snow; son, Ronnie C. Snow; six sisters and two brothers.

Visitation Tuesday 1/21/2020 6-8 pm Laurel Land Ft. Worth

Graveside:

Wednesday 1/22/2020 10 am Laurel Land Memorial Park, Ft. Worth

Published in Express-News on Jan. 20, 2020
