BETTY SUE WARREN STURROCK
Betty Sue Sturrock, age 90, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loving family on May 25, 2020.

She was born in San Antonio, TX to Oscar and Sammie Warren and is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gene Sturrock and her brother Gene Warren.

Above all, Sue was a devoted, loving, patient and selfless wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a friend to many and loved by all who knew her. She was a member of the Asbury UMC, Trinity UMC and Fredericksburg UMC. She was employed by the UTHSC bookstore for ten years as the textbook manager. She and Gene resided in San Antonio until 2000 when they moved to Fredericksburg, TX. After Gene's death in 2016 she moved to Boerne, TX.

She is survived by her brother Bobby Warren; her children Tom, Mary Anne, Carol, John, Janet and Tricia; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

She will be missed and loved by all who survive her and welcomed in heaven with open arms by family and friends who have gone before.

Please see Mission Park website for memorial service info.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
