Betty Virginia Dodson Merritt, 95, entered into rest at her home in San Antonio on May 16, 2020. She was born December 19, 1924 on a farm in Douglas County, Georgia to Frances Gore Dodson and Louis Dodson. She was the second of six children. Her father ran a successful dairy and the family worked hard but never did without during the Great Depression. Her family often fed itinerant laborers during that time. She was educated at the University of Cincinnati and at Crawford Long Hospital School of Nursing in Atlanta. She achieved her R.N. before the age of 21. After graduation, she was placed in charge of pediatric nursing instruction and of the pediatric and neonatal ward at Crawford Long. She served in the Cadet Nurse Corps during WWII. She married Doyle Merritt in 1946 shortly after he completed his bachelor's degree at West Point. They had been early childhood friends and later sweethearts. Betty's bright spirit, determination and strong belief in service to others combined with her roles as an RN and army officer's wife, launching her on a world tour of making friends and spreading love and inspiration. She maintained an active correspondence, keeping up with her friends as they also moved around the globe. Betty invested herself in community and church activities, wherever she lived. She soon learned that the life of a young officer's wife had strict rules which included not working outside the home. She exchanged her nurse's career in the care of others' children for raising six of her own. Her husband's Army career saw duty stations in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma; Korea in 1948 and 1950; Ft. Benning, Georgia; and time in Los Angeles while he completed a master's degree in mechanical engineering at USC. The family then moved to El Paso, Texas, while Doyle had a command at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. Betty continued to raise the children while he alternated time at headquarters at Ft Bliss and at White Sands. In 1961, after the birth of their sixth child, they were transferred to Heidelberg, Germany, for a three-year assignment. Many rich and lifelong friendships were forged in the small German village of Dielheim where they lived. After Doyle retired, Betty took a refresher course in nursing, and returned to work as an R.N. in hospital duty. Years later she transitioned to work as an industrial nurse for El Paso Natural Gas. She forged a strong network of friends in the nursing community and spent many hours nurturing others even after retirement. She was very active in St Paul's Methodist Church in El Paso for almost six decades. She moved to San Antonio in 2016 and made many more dear friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Doyle and survived by her six children Michael Merritt of Houston, Ellen M. Balliett of El Paso, Emily Merritt of Austin, Daniel Merritt and his wife Dianne of Cumming, Georgia, Kip Merritt and his wife Dana of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Patrick Merritt and his husband Mike Pecen of San Antonio. She had eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild and is also survived by one sister, Patricia Dodson Smith (Charles Louis), and sisters-in-law Barbara L. Dodson and Joan T. Merritt, all of Douglasville, GA, and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be interred with her husband at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. However, COVID restrictions will delay memorial services. For the same reasons, our celebration of her life is indefinitely postponed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions in Betty's honor to The American Cancer Society or a veteran's charity. The family wishes to thank caregivers Lillie, Heather, Deborah, and Victoria for their kind and loving support.
Published in Express-News on May 24, 2020.