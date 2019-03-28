|
March 22, 1931 - March 21, 2019
Bettye Jean Claypool, 87, of San Antonio, passed away peacefully at her home on March 21, 2019, one day shy of her 88th birthday.
She was born to the late Glenn Edward and Mary Florence Bryant on March 22, 1931, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Claypool; sister Polly Reyes; and grandson Dustin Tausch.
She is survived by her children Ginger Burge; Pamela Tausch (Zachary); John Moreau (Karen) and Mary Moreau; grandchildren Paul Tausch (Stephanie) and Brandon Tausch (April); and great- grandchildren Justine, Dallas, Faith, Maresa and Dalton. Bettye was a very dedicated and loving Mother and Nana. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio in 1949; later received an Associate degree from San Antonio College, and ultimately earned her Bachelor's Degree in Childhood Development from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 1992. Bettye was also a life-long member of the Daughter's of the American Revolution.
Visitation will be held on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM, with a chapel service at 2:00 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge. Interment will follow at Mission Park North Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 28, 2019