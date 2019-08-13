Home

Good News Lutheran Church
11020 Old Corpus Christi Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78223
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Good News Lutheran Church
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Good News Lutheran Church
11020 Old Corpus Christi Hwy
San Antonio, TX
Bettyjean Shuffield


1932 - 2019
Bettyjean Shuffield Obituary
May 14, 1932 - August 9, 2019
Betty Jene Shuffield, 87, died peacefully Thursday, August 9, 2019. She is survived by her brother, Don Roth of El Cajon, CA. Betty was the proud mother of son, Charles Shuffield and wife Cindy, and Nana to Garrett Shuffield and wife Elizabeth Stewart, Austin Shuffield and Eden Shuffield.


Services will be on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at noon at Good News Lutheran Church, 11020 Old Corpus Christi Hwy, San Antonio, Texas 78223 with visitation at 11:00 a.m. Rick Hinger will officiate. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their loving care
Published in Express-News on Aug. 13, 2019
