Beverley Schwartz Cook- Johnson born July 31st, 1956, long-time resident of San Antonio Texas and La Vernia Texas, passed away Friday August 7th at the age of 64. She lived a full and loving life. She was a small business owner and an associate member of Gypsy MC. She loved all and was a mother to many. Survived by her husband John Johnson and sons Christopher Louis Cook, Jerrad Wayne Cook, and Curtis James Cook. Stepchildren Lacey Johnson and John Luke Johnson. Daughters-in-law Jennifer Cook and Savanna Richardson. Granddaughters Emerald Faith Richardson-Cook and Eleanor Grace Richardson. Services are Friday August 14th at the Dellcrest Funeral Home at 2023 WW White Rd from 5-8pm.

A memorial service will also be held at the Longbranch Saloon beginning at 6pm on Saturday August 15th.