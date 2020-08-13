1/
BEVERLEY SCHWARTZ COOK-JOHNSON
1956 - 2020
Beverley Schwartz Cook- Johnson born July 31st, 1956, long-time resident of San Antonio Texas and La Vernia Texas, passed away Friday August 7th at the age of 64. She lived a full and loving life. She was a small business owner and an associate member of Gypsy MC. She loved all and was a mother to many. Survived by her husband John Johnson and sons Christopher Louis Cook, Jerrad Wayne Cook, and Curtis James Cook. Stepchildren Lacey Johnson and John Luke Johnson. Daughters-in-law Jennifer Cook and Savanna Richardson. Granddaughters Emerald Faith Richardson-Cook and Eleanor Grace Richardson. Services are Friday August 14th at the Dellcrest Funeral Home at 2023 WW White Rd from 5-8pm.

A memorial service will also be held at the Longbranch Saloon beginning at 6pm on Saturday August 15th.



Published in Express-News on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Service
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Dellcrest Funeral Home
AUG
15
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Longbranch Saloon
Funeral services provided by
Dellcrest Funeral Home
2023 South WW White Road
San Antonio, TX 78222
(210) 337-4082
