December 1, 1934 - July 19, 2019
Beverly A. (Montcastle) Kiger passed away July 19, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She was born on December 1, 1934 in Kokomo, IN to Herb and Mary (Burkhart) Montcastle. Beverly was of Catholic faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sons, Richard Michael Kiger and Brian Eric Kiger, and one sister, Nancy Rice.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard S. Kiger, son Steven Doug Kiger (fiancée Maureen), daughter Nancy A. Kiger McKee (Alan), grandchildren Julia, Andrea, Jennifer, Rebekah, Matthew, Preston, Jason and Dominique, several great-grandchildren, brothers Bill Montcastle and John Montcastle and sisters, Peg Jackson and Mary Beth Lamke.
To the medical staff at Vitas, Dr. Johnson and Kelley Kelch, your dedication and love for people in time of need, the Kiger family will be forever grateful.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00am at Montmorenci, IN.
For more information contact Shoemaker Funeral Home, 26 S Main St, Otterbein, IN 47970 at (765) 583-4455.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 7, 2019