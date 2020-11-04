1/1
BEVERLY ANNE BURRIS
1949 - 2020
Beverly Anne Burris, 71, returned to her heavenly home on October 30, 2020 after a valiant long battle with cancer. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in Jesus supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.

Beverly was born to the late John J. Mazurek and late Frances E. Knowlton on June 14, 1949. She grew up with the late Gayle Mazurek Gourley, and Marily K Mazurek.

Beverly married, Darryl Evers Burris, on June 15, 1968. They were married for 43 years when Darryl went to be with Jesus on January 1, 2012. She helped raise four children with patience, discipline and humility. She was "The Flesh on Jesus," for her family.

She will be dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator.

Beverly is survived by her (3) sons Corey Burris & wife Tammi, Derek Burris & wife Christen, Ryan Burris & wife Christa; her (1) daughter ReAnna Hay & husband

Timothy; her (9) grandchildren Cody, Kyle, Taylor, Reagan, Riley-"Gwynn", Darryl, Hunter, Daisy & Daphne; her (1) great-grandchild Paisley.

Beverly will be buried at the Blanco Historic Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on November 7, 2020, for family, under the direction of Croft-Crow Funeral Home in Blanco; followed with a "celebration of life," for family and friends at 11:00 a.m. at the Abundant Grace Fellowship. Pastor J D Link will officiate the services.



Published in Express-News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Burial
10:00 AM
Blanco Historic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Crofts-Crow Funeral Home - Blanco - Blanco
911 Mesquite Street
Blanco, TX 78606
(830) 833-4523
Memories & Condolences
November 3, 2020
Our to thoughts and prayers are with you all at this s time. Beverly will be very missed by all of us
Don and Missy Barnett
Friend
November 3, 2020
God gained an angel with a huge heart the day we lost Beverly. I knew her for many years and never, ever, ever heard her say a cross word. Always upbeat about everything. We all could learn something from the way she lived her life. Be well Beverly and watch over us all.
Candace Cargill
Family
November 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jan Granberg
Acquaintance
November 3, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Dale & Jane Burks
Friend
November 3, 2020
One of the sweetest ladies ever. Know she will be missed.
Jeanette Fishbeck
Friend
