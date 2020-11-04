Beverly Anne Burris, 71, returned to her heavenly home on October 30, 2020 after a valiant long battle with cancer. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in Jesus supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.

Beverly was born to the late John J. Mazurek and late Frances E. Knowlton on June 14, 1949. She grew up with the late Gayle Mazurek Gourley, and Marily K Mazurek.

Beverly married, Darryl Evers Burris, on June 15, 1968. They were married for 43 years when Darryl went to be with Jesus on January 1, 2012. She helped raise four children with patience, discipline and humility. She was "The Flesh on Jesus," for her family.

She will be dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator.

Beverly is survived by her (3) sons Corey Burris & wife Tammi, Derek Burris & wife Christen, Ryan Burris & wife Christa; her (1) daughter ReAnna Hay & husband

Timothy; her (9) grandchildren Cody, Kyle, Taylor, Reagan, Riley-"Gwynn", Darryl, Hunter, Daisy & Daphne; her (1) great-grandchild Paisley.

Beverly will be buried at the Blanco Historic Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on November 7, 2020, for family, under the direction of Croft-Crow Funeral Home in Blanco; followed with a "celebration of life," for family and friends at 11:00 a.m. at the Abundant Grace Fellowship. Pastor J D Link will officiate the services.