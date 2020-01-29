Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Beverly Bernd Hooper


1931 - 2020
Beverly Bernd Hooper Obituary

Beverly Bernd Hooper, born September 6, 1931 in San Antonio, Texas, passed into her Lord's hands on January 26, 2020 at the age of 88. A lifelong resident of San Antonio, Beverly graduated at age 17 from Hot Wells High School and went on to graduate from Draughn's Business College and started working at the Federal Reserve Bank, retiring from there in 1991. She has also belonged to the same ladies Bunco Club since 1949. Beverly loved being with her family and friends, gardening, crocheting, painting, crafts, and making jewelry. She was preceded in death by her parents: Paul and Nell Bernd; sister in law, Aggie Beth Herden Bernd, and brother, Charles (Charlo) Bernd. Survivors include her beloved son, Kevin C. Hooper; nieces: Sarah Dobbs and husband David, Paula Haby and husband Wes, and Judy Pleasant and husband Tommy; nephew, Charlie Bernd, III; 2 great nieces, 3 great nephew, 5 Great-great nieces, 2 Great-great nephews; and many cousins and friends.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, January 31 at Mission Park South. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Mission Park South with interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South. For personal acknowledgement you may sign the guest book at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 29, 2020
