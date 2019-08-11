|
|
October 30, 1946 - August 4, 2019
A truly extraordinary and strong-willed woman, mother, sister and friend, Beverly Elaine Kosarek died August 4th in San Antonio after a long illness. Beverly wishes to spend eternity among the maple trees in Pennsylvania, so her daughters will spread her ashes in the fall, when the leaves are bright yellow and orange. She was preceded in death by her parents, William (Bill) and Mary Ann Janik Kosarek; and her brother Willie Bob Kosarek. She is survived by her three daughters, Dee Anne Kotzur Gavlick (Paul); Christine Marie Kotzur Krueger (Aaron), and Mary Elizabeth Kotzur, The father of her children, Albert Bernard Kotzur; her sister, Betty Kosarek McChristy (Gene); nieces and nephews Mary Hanelt (Tim), Kimberly Springer, Robert Paul Kosarek, Sheryl Kosarek and Larry Dean Kosarek; as well as seven great nieces and nephews. If you would like to honor her, please make a donation to the Canyon Lake Animal Shelter at www.canyonlakeanimal
shelter.com
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019