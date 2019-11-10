|
Beverly June Andersen was called home on October 28, 2019 at the age of 89. "Bev" as she was affectionally known to her friends and family, was a very loving, caring, and giving daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, friend, and the consummate military officer's wife. She was an exceptional person who gave 100% of herself to everything she did, be it a doting parent, Cub Scout Den Mother, Brownie Troop Leader, neighbor, or counselor to wives of the many U.S. Air Force personnel serving beside her husband, "Colonel Andy."
Bev was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Hazel Spyhala, Robert "Andy" Andersen, her husband of 64 years, son Daniel Andersen, daughter Deborah Briggs, and grandson Eric Andersen. She is survived in death by her Daughter Lynn Andersen (Ithica, NY), son Cris Andersen and spouse Laura Andersen (Boerne, TX.), and grandsons Paul Andersen (Boston, MA), Timothy Andersen (San Antonio, TX), and Andrew Andersen (New Braunfels, TX.) Bev will also be missed by a host of close friends developed over a lifetime of standing alongside Andy as they served our great country and each other together.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 13th from 9:30-10:30 am at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 11:00 am.
