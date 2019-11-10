Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Andersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly June Andersen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly June Andersen Obituary

Beverly June Andersen was called home on October 28, 2019 at the age of 89. "Bev" as she was affectionally known to her friends and family, was a very loving, caring, and giving daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, friend, and the consummate military officer's wife. She was an exceptional person who gave 100% of herself to everything she did, be it a doting parent, Cub Scout Den Mother, Brownie Troop Leader, neighbor, or counselor to wives of the many U.S. Air Force personnel serving beside her husband, "Colonel Andy."

Bev was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Hazel Spyhala, Robert "Andy" Andersen, her husband of 64 years, son Daniel Andersen, daughter Deborah Briggs, and grandson Eric Andersen. She is survived in death by her Daughter Lynn Andersen (Ithica, NY), son Cris Andersen and spouse Laura Andersen (Boerne, TX.), and grandsons Paul Andersen (Boston, MA), Timothy Andersen (San Antonio, TX), and Andrew Andersen (New Braunfels, TX.) Bev will also be missed by a host of close friends developed over a lifetime of standing alongside Andy as they served our great country and each other together.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 13th from 9:30-10:30 am at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 11:00 am.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -