BEVERLY MARIE AXFORD
Beverly Axford passed away peacefully at home on October 10, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born on December 8 1937 in Lehigh, Iowa to Merle and Alberta Runyon. She is preceded in death by her husband, Francis Axford, son Merle Axford and 2 siblings. She is survived by her daughters; Julie Bissell, Jackie Bishop, Kathy Klein, 13 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and 6 siblings. A memorial service will be held at St. David's Episcopal Church, 1300 Wiltshire Ave, San Antonio, TX 78209 on November 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A graveside service will be held at Westlawn Cemetery in Lehigh, Iowa at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the charities listed on www.colonialuniversal.com.




Published in Express-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Memorial service
10:00 AM
St. David's Episcopal Church
