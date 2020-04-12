|
Beverly Marple Hutzler, age 73, passed away on April 8, 2020, due to complications from cancer. During her three-year illness, she maintained a positive outlook and brought joy to others.
As a life-long resident of San Antonio, Beverly was born on December 12, 1946, to Glenn and Louise Marple. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School (1965) and Texas Woman's University (BS 1969). Beverly married the love of her life, David Paul Hutzler, on July 5, 1969. Together they raised four children and had three grandchildren.
Beverly enjoyed tending to her flower garden, reading books, traveling, camping and creating craft projects. She loved birds and was gifted with many owl figurines throughout her lifetime. She found joy in decorating her house for every holiday. Blessed with many friends, she could strike up a conversation with just about anyone. Beverly had a gift for bringing people together. Connecting with her neighbors was important to Beverly. She loved to play Bunco and formed clubs in both of her neighborhoods. Beverly was an active member of St. Elizabeth Anne Seton Catholic Church where she participated in Catholic Daughters and Young at Heart. She was actively involved in her Hermann Sons Life lodge and over the years was honored with two humanitarian awards (2006 and 2017).
Beverly was thoughtful and generous with her time. She was an active volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, Amedisys Hospice Care, Ronald McDonald House, Project Linus, Girl and Boy Scouts, Hermann Sons and others. Early in her career, she taught Home Economics at Sam Houston High School and later taught preschool at St. Francis Episcopal Church.
Beverly is preceded in death by her loving husband, David Paul Hutzler and her parents, Glenn R. Marple, and Louise Smith Marple.
She is survived by her four children, Melanie Hutzler, Cathy Hutzler, Laurie Taylor, (Chris), David Paul Hutzler, Jr.; grandchildren, Tyler Hutzler, Tekoa and Catori Taylor; sister, Claudia Frost, (David); brother, Glenn R. Marple, Jr. (Kathy).
Thank you to everyone who touched her life and brought her joy. We are saddened that a Celebration of Life service cannot be held at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. However, a viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 15 from 10 to noon at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Dr., San Antonio, Texas 78230. Appropriate social distancing measures will be in place, but we encourage all who can attend to please do so. Later, when the social distance requirements have been lifted, we will have a Celebration of Life as Beverly desired. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Beverly Hutzler's name to St. Vincent de Paul at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.
"To love, and to be loved, is the greatest happiness."
