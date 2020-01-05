|
|
Beverly McCrory Roerink died December 31, 2019. She is survived by her daughters Cyndi and Jackie, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, two sisters and one brother.
She was born in Emmons County, North Dakota. She loved the Lord. A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Home on Thursday, January 9, 2020. The funeral will be held
at Northwest Hills United Methodist Church Friday January 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Mission Park North Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send gifts to CBN Ministries' Operation Blessing.
For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020