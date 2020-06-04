Beverly Ann Rowe Smith, with her family by her side, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was dearly loved by her family and friends, and her legacy of generosity and service for the benefit of others will forever live in our hearts.Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Beverly moved to San Antonio with her parents, Eva and W. Earl Rowe, in 1935. She attended Alamo Heights High School, Stephens College, and The University of Texas. In 1947, she married Reeves L. Smith, the love of her life, and moved to Houston while Reeves finished dental school. Upon his graduation, they moved back to San Antonio and Beverly embarked upon her passionate endeavor of volunteerism in various causes. Beginning with Laurel Heights United Methodist Church, Beverly served on almost every committee, including Finance and Board of Trustees. She enjoyed and contributed her time and talents to the Junior League of San Antonio, Zeta Tau Alpha Alumnae (Past President), Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children (Past Board Chairman), Battle of Flowers Association, The Charity Ball Association (Past President), San Antonio District of the United Methodist Church (Board), SMU Perkins School of Theology (Board), The Ecumenical Center (Past Board Chairman, Poinsettia Ball Co-Chair, and Building Committee Chairman), Methodist Hospital Foundation (Board and Gala Chairman), The Forum (Past President), and Fenwick Club (Past President). In all her volunteer activities, Beverly always felt she received more than she gave — and that is because she genuinely had a servant's heart and a giving spirit. Our mother was truly gifted in many ways; she was artistic, elegant, gracious, and accomplished. As a hobby, she particularly enjoyed interior design, helping with various projects for family and several community agencies. Beverly cherished her friends and treasured those wonderful times together, whether it was playing golf or bridge, or simply getting together for a meal. She adored her family and often said her most precious memories were the wonderful family trips we took together while her grandchildren were growing up. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Reeves Lee Smith (19 days prior) with whom she was blessed with 72 years of marriage. She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy Hollimon (Chuck) and Ann Shaw (Rick), her seven grandchildren, Charley Hollimon (Katherine), Reeves Hollimon (Halli), Stacy Smaistrla (Clayton), Ann Himoff (Andrew), Robert Shaw (Carolyn), Stephen Shaw (Claire), and Jane Jordan (Lee). She was also blessed to have known each of her 19 great-grandchildren: Jack, Chase, Blake, Hap, Will, and Hugh Hollimon; Wells, Betsy, and Lainey Himoff; Emma and Annie Jordan; Morgan, Savannah, and Charley Smaistrla; Liam, Reeves, Bobby, John Reeves, and Mary Alan Shaw.The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Lorena Giron, Cynthia Baker, Amy Osborne, Maria Montes, Jose Pena, Norma Perez, and Claudia Castro for their special care and comfort of our mother.Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service on Friday, June 5th, 1:00, at Laurel Heights United Methodist Church. Pallbearers are Beverly's seven grandsons. A livestreaming link will be available to safely view on her obituary page on www.porterloring.com.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider giving to Laurel Heights United Methodist Church, The Charity Ball Association, or The Ecumenical Center. Please feel free to leave remembrances on the guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 4, 2020.