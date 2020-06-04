When Beverly took her marriage vows to Reeves in the Laurel Heights Church 72 years ago it was the beginning of a lifetime of devotion to the congregation. She expressed her kindness and love in generosity. Her gentle touch and strong convictions about high quality and good design made her a leader in every church interior and exterior project throughout her 72 years among us. She lived as an example of beauty, elegance and sincere friendship to a grateful Laurel Heights community . My family and I are all thankful for the opportunity to enjoy many years of friendship with Beverly and Reeves at Laurel Heights and are deeply saddened by their loss. Our condolences go to the whole Smith family .

Trudy and Paul Kinnison

Friend