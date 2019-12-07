|
Lt. Colonel, Beverly Schulz Miller died on November 19 at age 84. Her 1st cousin was the Peanuts creator, Charles Schulz. She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Leslie Miller and survived by 4 stepdaughters, Nancy, Carole, Leslie Ann and Kathleen. She was step grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Born in Fulton, NY in 1935, she earned her RN at Rochester College and joined the Air Force in 1959.
She obtained the rank of Lt. Col and enjoyed her employment at Wilford Hall Hospital. Later she joined the AF Reserve as a flight nurse. Upon retiring in 1995, she and her husband enjoyed traveling the US in their motor home and traveling to many parts of the world. She always looked after the needs of others and enjoyed baking and buying gifts for her large family.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 7, 2019