Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lt. Colonel Beverly Schulz Miller


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Lt. Colonel, Beverly Schulz Miller died on November 19 at age 84. Her 1st cousin was the Peanuts creator, Charles Schulz. She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Leslie Miller and survived by 4 stepdaughters, Nancy, Carole, Leslie Ann and Kathleen. She was step grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Born in Fulton, NY in 1935, she earned her RN at Rochester College and joined the Air Force in 1959.

She obtained the rank of Lt. Col and enjoyed her employment at Wilford Hall Hospital. Later she joined the AF Reserve as a flight nurse. Upon retiring in 1995, she and her husband enjoyed traveling the US in their motor home and traveling to many parts of the world. She always looked after the needs of others and enjoyed baking and buying gifts for her large family.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -