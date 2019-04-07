|
September 14, 1945 - April 2, 2019
B.F. Rippy Jr., born on September 14, 1945 went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2019 at the age of 73. He is preceded in death by his parents B.F. Sr., and Angelita Rippy, son Donald Rippy, sister, Alice Leal and brother Tony Rippy. He is survived by his wife of 22 years Sally Elizondo-Rippy, daughters, Caroline Portillo (Jesus), Rachel Rippy, sons, Gabriel Rippy, Bobby Elizondo (Debra), David Rippy (Priscilla), Eric Elizondo (Meredith), Jeffrey Elizondo and grandson Luke Rippy.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Chapel (Oblate School of Theology) 285 Oblate Dr., San Antonio, Texas 78216 from 6pm to 7pm with the holy rosary to be recited at 7pm. Funeral staff and family will depart the funeral home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 1:15pm for a 2:00pm funeral mass at Immaculate Conception Chapel followed by interment at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019