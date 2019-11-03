|
Bianca Emily Grossweiler, known by her family as "Nonie", went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 27, 2019 after courageously battling a lengthy illness.Bianca was born August 24, 1938 to Alfredo & Albina Bianchini in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.After graduating from Jessup High School in 1956, she took her first job at Gray & Rogers Advertising Agency in Philadelphia. She married Paul, the love of her life, on December 16, 1961 and they enjoyed 31 years of marriage together and raised four children. The family settled in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania. After being prompted by the Lord, Paul & Bianca moved the family to San Antonio Texas in 1977. During her time in San Antonio, Bianca faithfully served as a receptionist at St. Brigid's Church and also worked as a legal secretary for many years. She was a devoted wife who sacrificially cared for Paul until his death in 1992 from ALS. Bianca was also a loving mother and grandmother who despite many responsibilities made her faith and family her number one priority. After retiring in 2005, Bianca moved to Waxahachie Texas to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Bianca was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waxahachie where she served as a member of the Altar Society. She was a long time member of several local Bible study groups where she was committed to not only studying God's word, but living out her faith in Jesus in both word and deed. She was a compassionate person who gave generously to others and was intentional about showing love to the homeless. Bianca was tender toward animals as well and cared for many "strays" of every kind---even opossums were welcome at her doorstep (but not snakes!). She loved children and had a special heart for those who suffered. She was a regular supporter of and World Vision.
Bianca enjoyed reading and was a member of the Waxahachie Library Book Club. She loved decorating and went out of her way to make birthdays, holidays, and important events special for those around her. She valued life at every stage and touched the lives of many with her thoughtful, caring heart. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.Bianca is preceded in death by her husband Paul Grossweiler and her parents Alfredo & Albina Bianchini. Left to cherish her memory are her sister Vivian Fayad, sister in law Jane Jackson, son Mark Grossweiler, daughter Pamela Moon & husband Stuart, daughter Suzanne Law & husband Tim, son Matthew Grossweiler & wife Nancy, 8 grandchildren whom she loved and adored ~ Christopher Moon, Ashley Moon Thompson & husband Derrian, Matthew Grossweiler Jr., Anthony Moon, Paul Grossweiler, Joseph Moon, Adrian Grossweiler, Alfred Grossweiler as well as many other family members & friends.
Friends and family are encouraged to gather to celebrate Bianca's life on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6 to 8 in the evening, with an opportunity to share memories of Bianca at 7, in the Pat Boze Memorial Chapel of Wayne Boze Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10 o'clock in the morning in the main church at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waxahachie, TX. In lieu of flowers, Bianca requested donations be made to one of the following: , s, or Ellis County SPCA.
