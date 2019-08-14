|
August 21, 1943 - August 10, 2019
Bill Darwin Wood, of Rio Medina, passed away on August 10, 2019 at the age of 75 years at his home. He was born August 21, 1943 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Walter A. Wood and Sissala Alice Moore Wood.
Bill was a graduate of Corpus Christi Mary Carroll High School. On April 1, 1967, he married Kathleen Marie Kauffmann at St. Louis Catholic Church in Castroville.
Bill was the sheet metal superintendent of Sechrist-Hall Company in Corpus Christi. He owned and operated his own company in partnership with his brother in the 1980's. In 1999, he opened WE Inc in Rio Medina, Texas. He worked there until he retired in 2010. He was a member of the Portland Masonic Lodge #1411. He spent his retirement working at the San Antonio Missions Baseball Club.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-two years, Kathleen Wood of Rio Medina; daughters and sons-in-law, Sheila and Dr. Dustin Tauferner of Salado and Jill and Scot Hrbacek of Temple; son and daughter-in-law, Walter and Jessica Wood of Rio Medina; grandchildren, Nathaniel (Dakota) Tauferner, Jacob Tauferner, Grace Tauferner, Abigail Hrbacek, Wilson Hrbacek and Zachariah Hrbacek; a great-granddaughter "on the way"; in-laws, Dorothy Wood, Fred Van Natta, Helena (Thomas) Boehme and Frank (Eloise) Kauffmann.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; Walter and Sissala Wood; brothers, Weldon (Maxine) Wood and Darrell Wood and sister, Flo Van Natta; parents-in-law, Alfred and Grace Kauffmann.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Lackland Terrace Church of Christ, 2000 SW Loop 410, San Antonio, Texas 78227. Masonic Services and Interment will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
Memorials may be made in Bill's memory to the or The Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Alsatian Pioneers Chapter.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 14, 2019