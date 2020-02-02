|
Bill Herrera was an American success story.
From humble beginnings – his family lived in public housing, he spoke not a word of English before Kindergarten and he had to himself earn the tuition funds necessary for high-school, college and graduate school – he ruggedly created a balanced life full of significant contributions to family, community and country. His work as a Scientist led to safer homes and household products for millions of Americans and he was called in by NASA when they needed to understand what went wrong with the Apollo 1 launchpad fire. His service to the community included coaching youth baseball and serving as PTA President for many years. He fulfilled his childhood dream of having a ranch, particularly for the outdoor family activities that it enabled. He loved hunting, fishing and seeing his grandkids explore the edge of safety with their fireworks. Though he earned numerous business and scientific awards, the titles that meant the most to him were Father, Grandfather and Husband.
He is survived by his wife Sylvia; sons William Jr. and wife Leslie, Greg and wife, Andrea and Jon Gary and wife, Catherine; grandkids Bryn, Brianne, Jack, Max, Michael, Gabby, Emma and Juliette; his sister, Irene Salazar and husband, Terry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 6:00 P.M. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, 1700 S.E. Military Drive, San Antonio TX.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 600 Oblate, San Antonio TX.
A lunch reception at Blessed Sacrament will follow the Funeral Mass.
