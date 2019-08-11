San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:45 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Bill Kramer


1945 - 2019
Bill Kramer Obituary
April 21, 1945 - August 5, 2019
William E. Kramer, age 74, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Dodge City, Kansas to Lawrence Kramer and Melba Stevenson. Bill was a hard-working and well-regarded Engineer in San Antonio, working with companies including Kotzebue, Carrier, United Technologies, and Holland Equipment. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Barbara Blodgett. Bill is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jennifer Kramer; daughters, Cindy Rosenfeld, Patricia Kramer, Roxane Kramer-Voight, and Jacqueline Valdez; sons- in-law, Walter Rosenfeld, Brandon Voight, Eric Valdez; grandchildren, Lauren Gossett and her husband Mike Gossett, Abbey Sorenson, Audrey Welch; great- grandson, Bradley Gossett - born May 2019. The viewing will be at 6:30pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North, and a Rosary will be recited at 7:00pm, Deacon Carlos Cerna will officiate. Funeral service will be at 9:45 am on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North , Deacon Carlos Marquez will officiate. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://www.parkinson.org/
ways-to-give or https://www. arc-sa.org/donatetoday/.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019
