Mr. Bill M. Lowe made his final passing home to rest with the Lord in eternal life, high up on that hill with his wife on June 21, 2020. He was born in Newcastle, Texas on June 28, 1929 to Aylene (Stringer) and Charles Lowe.

Bill played football for several colleges where he would meet the love of his life, Norabel Richards. They would be married for 55 wonderful years. He continued to play football for the United States Army and would end his career after playing Pro-Canadian football for three years. Returning to Texas at the request of his wife, and for the birth of their son Larry, Bill worked as a repo man, until he was recruited by Luby's Cafeterias. He and his family then moved to Corpus Christi, Texas where he became the youngest person to become first manager of a Luby's Cafeteria.

He and Nora adopted a little girl, Sharon Kay. Bill went on to become a successful entrepreneur with many different businesses, ranging from real estate and oil, to trade schools, telecommunications and car dealerships including Seguin Chevrolet. He was also a silent investor for several different institutions, one being the birth of American Bank. Over the years Bill has won many awards, sat on countless committees and board of directors. He was an avid golfer and loved to travel. Bill was a loyal and generous family man, not only to his immediate family, but to his extended family and friends as well. He was a jovial man with a great sense of humor, and a great eye for business, which made him loved and respected by the people who knew him, worked for him and the people who met him. He was a member of the Methodist Church, and lived as he believed, through Christ.

Bill is preceded in death by his loving wife Nora, his son Larry and his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Kay Lowe; granddaughter, Casey Diane Lowe; great-granddaughter, Justice Todd; and many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces, as well as great-great-nephews and nieces. We all loved him and will miss him dearly.

A note of gratitude is extended to Bill Lowe's personal safety companions of several years.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions private graveside services and interment will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue 7th floor, New York, NY 10001, or St. Johns United Methodist Church, 5300 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX 78412. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr, Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.