Bille Franklin Busby, 97, of Boerne, Texas passed away on April 29, 2020. Due to the current pandemic, Bille and the family chose to have a graveside service at the Boerne Cemetery officiated by his longtime friend, Patrick Heath. Bille was born on December 1, 1922 in San Antonio, Texas to Willis Houston Busby and Elna Franklin Busby. Bille went to work for the U.S. Postal Service in 1941 while he was attending San Antonio College. When World War II broke out he joined the U.S. Army Air Corp and served, as he always remembered, 3 years, 3 months and 3 days. After the war he returned to work at the Post Office and later obtained his AA Degree from SAC in Business Administration. He retired from the Post Office as a Personnel Executive in 1977. He started his ranching career in Kendall County in 1971 on his beloved La Hipoteca Ranch. He helped obtain signatures of residents in Leon Valley which led to the creation of the Northside Independent School District. He was elected to the NISD Board of Trustees from 1961 thru 1970, and he served as Secretary for 3 years. Bille was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Boerne. Bille was an Eagle Scout and later served as a Scoutmaster. He started a line of Eagle's with both Rusty and Brett achieving the rank of Eagle, and his great-grandson Will is following in those footsteps. Bille also became a buckle maker extraordinaire, having made his line of buckles for over 250 folks in and around the Hill Country. He was a Senior Director of the Kendall County Fair Association where he also served as their President, and all the other offices; member, The Centurions Service Organization of Kendall County; member, Historical Landmark Commission for the City of Boerne; member, Boerne Area Historical Preservation Society; past Director of Kendall County Crime Stoppers; life member, San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc.; being a 5th generation Texan he was a member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas; served on the Agriculture Advisory Committee for the Kendall County Appraisal District; served on the Kendall County Appraisal Review Board; received the Certificate of Outstanding Conservationist in 1979 from the Kendall County Soil & Water Conservation District; received the Volunteer of the Year Award in 1995 from the Boerne Chamber of Commerce. He is survived by his son, Rusty Busby and wife, Jan; his grandson, Justin Brett Busby and wife Erin; his two grandchildren, Katie and Will; Jan's children, Brooks Wagner and wife Mia, sons Cooper and Stone, Sean Wagner and wife, Louise, daughter, Serafina; nieces and nephews; and a multitude of friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Dorothy Margaret Naumann Busby and his sister, Jeraldine "Jerry" Odell. The family would like to express their gratitude to Brandon Cobb and the rest of the staff at River City Hospice. Bille was only on hospice for a short period of time, but Brandon's caring, sincere and calm approach to helping Bille was remarkable. Instead of floral remembrances the family suggests that donations can be made to a charity of their choice in honor of Bille's name.
Published in Express-News on May 3, 2020.