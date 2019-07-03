|
|
August 25, 1920 - June 21, 2019
Billie Francis Johnson, always elegant and ladylike, - a true and consummate southern- belle - passed away peace- fully on Friday, June 21st. She lived a lively and spirited 99 years. An only child born in Hattiesburg, MS, after graduating from college Billie worked as secretary for the base commander at Key Field where she met her soon-to-be husband who was training in the Army Air Corp to fight in the South Pacific. At war's end, Billie wed "the love of my life", First Lieutenant and future Colonel, Isham Marvin Johnson.
They shared a wonderful and adventurous 73 years of marriage, were stationed in several diverse locales around the world and had two beautiful daughters (Linda & Deborah).
England was Billie's favorite of all their many destinations: "I feel like I lived there in another life." Wherever they went she kept a meticulous home and garden, loved arts & crafts, writing poetry, playing bridge and, after her husband's retirement, worked 19 years in San Antonio's finest jewelry store. What a gal!
Billie is survived by her daughter, Deborah; grandson, Richard and his wife, Allison; and two great grandchildren, Richard and Katherine.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mission Burial Park North.
Published in Express-News on July 3, 2019