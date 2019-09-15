|
|
March 30, 1920 - September 6, 2019
Billie Jackson Gabour passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at the age of 99. She was born Billie Granberry in Douglassville, TX March 30, 1920, and grew up in Texarkana, TX. She was preceded in death by her husbands, John L. Jackson, who died in 1985 and M.J. Gabour who died in 2006, as well as her granddaughter, Carolyn Breed Woelfler. She is survived by her five children, Ann Breed (Herman), John Jackson (Sharon), Jim Jackson (Anne), Beth Stewart, and Patti Murley (Don) and two step-children, Mary Jane Flowers (Richard) and Michael J. Gabour (Helen), 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. She was employed as an educator for many years and was a long time member of St. Mark's Methodist Church. She was an avid volunteer at various hospitals and enjoyed her work with Scouting and the CASA program. She loved to travel and enjoyed the outdoors and Bible study.
She has donated her body to UT Health Science Center.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 15, 2019