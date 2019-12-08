|
Billie Jean Hardin Garza, born March 23, 1930, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019, with Mimi, her precious cat, at her side.
Billie Jean would like us to remember her as a person that showed grace and always looked forward to time with her family.
She was known for a sense of humor and love of laughter. Even when her illness took its toll, she still found a way to make her loved ones and hospice team laugh. We imagine she is up in heaven joking with God himself.
Ms. Garza is survived by her son, Kemeth Wayne Garza and daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Terry Mayfield, 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Vernon Garza, son, Larry Garza,
grandson, Kemeth Cole Mayfield, her parents, Kemeth and Gladys McCann Hardin and two siblings.
A celebration of life service will be held Monday, December 16th, 2019 at 11:00 at Northwest Hills Baptist Church, 6585 Heath Road, San Antonio, Texas.
