Billie Jean (Hill) Hollis died on August 13th, 2020.

Billie was born in Borger, Texas and is predeceased by her parents and her husband, Richard Hollis. Billie is survived by her children, Scott Bradshaw, Brian Bradshaw and Christine Bradshaw (John Babis).

As a military wife she enjoyed experiencing other cultures by living and traveling overseas. She had her own Marriage and Family Therapy Counseling Practice, specializing in play therapy. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church of San Antonio, serving as Chairman of the Ministry to Refugee Committee.

Billie recently celebrated her 90th birthday with family and friends via Zoom from her home in San Antonio. In her youth she won awards for her accordion playing and performed on the Lawrence Welk Show. During retirement she enjoyed weaving and rekindled her love of painting.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 3 to 7pm at Sunset Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:30am at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Instead of flowers, Billie requests donations to First Baptist Church San Antonio https://fbcsa.org/giving or The Festival Center in Washington, DC https://festivalcenter.networkforgood.com/