|
|
January 10, 1938 - April 3, 2019
On April 3, 2019 Bill ended his journey of life when God called him to report for duty. He was born in Avinger Texas on January 10, 1938 and enlisted into the United States Air Force in 1957 at the age of 19. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Louann Dunno Neeley, and his daughter Jacquie Coone and her husband Tim. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren Sidney, Brandy, and Brianna Coone and Michelle Watford, as well as several nieces and nephews and their families. Family will welcome friends from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North on Thursday, May 9, 2019 with a Service to celebrate Bill's life on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Graveside Service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. at Shelter No. 3.
Published in Express-News on May 5, 2019