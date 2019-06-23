December 10, 1939 - June 12, 2019

Billy Joe Gaines went to be with his Heavenly Father on June 12, 2019, at the age of 79. He was born in Gainesville, Texas, on December 10, 1939. Billy was the son of Billie Louise Gordon and A.C. Gaines.



Billy graduated, as the salutatorian, from Gainesville's Booker T. Washington High School, in 1958. Shortly afterward, he attended Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas. Upon the passing of his mother in 1960, Billy began serving his country by joining the United States Air Force. He graduated from the NCO Academy in 1975 and completed the Senior NCO Academy in 1977. Billy served faithfully for 27 years, honorably retiring as Senior Master Sergeant in 1987.



Billy was preceded in death by his mother, Ms. Billie Louise Gordon; his step-gather, Mr. David Cecil Belton; his brother, Mr. William Charles Belton; and his sister-in-law, Mrs. Deloris Mae Belton. Billy married his beloved Willie Ola King on May 12, 1962. From this union, two children were born. After retiring from military service, he began his civilian career at Nell Joy Industries/Howard Aircraft. He was employed with this company for over 30 years before being called by the supreme commander, to a new position in glory. He was a loving, kind and patient man, especially to his family and friends. Billy was a devoted family man who enjoyed reading and studying the Bible with his wife. He truly loved the Lord, becoming a Christian and member of the Methodist church at an early age.



He was an enthusiastic fan of all sports and was a passionate fan of the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Dodgers and those "Great" Dallas Cowboys. He was also an avid bowler, traveling with his family, friends, and teammates to USBC Open Championships and military bowling leagues all over the United States.



His memory is cherished by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Willie Ola Gaines, Converse, Texas; daughter, Lorna Gaines, Converse, Texas; son, Billy (Ruth) Gaines, Jr., Corpus Christi, Texas; brother David Cecil Belton, Florissant, Missouri, sister-in-law, Clemistine Belton, Florissant, Missouri and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



In addition, we would like to thank the co-workers, friends and doctors: Orlando Kypuros, MD; Juan Molina, DDS; Ramavathi, Nandyala, MD; and Fahim Zaman, MD.



Memorial services will be held at Porter Loring Mortuary on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:30 am. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1:00 pm.



You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com Published in Express-News on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary