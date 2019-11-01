|
Billy Moore Carlisle, Jr. died Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Audie Murphy Veterans Hospital in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 72.
Billy is survived by his wife of 53 years, Evelyn Teel Carlisle; sisters, Dorma "Dee" Lee Thompson and Billie Camille "Tina" Robertson Willette; his children, Billy Dwayne Carlisle (wife Kimberly), Casandra Dee Kidd (Eddie), Tray Lee Carlisle (Priscilla);grandchildren, Cody (Rachel), Tyler (Brandi), Cory (Roselin), Catie, Taylor (Elias), Trevor, Cary (Jade), Rylee, Cassidy, Ellee, Preslee; great-grandchildren,: Tristan, Kayden, Declan, Eden, Elijah, Lachlan. He is preceded in death by his mother Catherine Booth "Kitty" Carlisle, father Billy Moore Carlisle, Sr. and grand-daughter Reagan McKenna Carlisle.
Billy was born on August 24, 1947 in Oklahoma City to Billy and Kitty Carlisle. He spent his childhood working in his father's auto repair shop, gaining expertise and skill in auto repair and in business. He graduated from South San High School, where he quit band to spend time with Evelyn. They married in 1966.
Billy was drafted to Vietnam 3 weeks after their first child was born. Returning home, he separated from the Army and assumed a larger role in the automotive business, eventually taking it over in 1972. He worked to build community among other independent shop owners by starting a credit union, and leading several trade organizations on the local and national level. He gradually expanded into manufacturing, packaging, wholesale parts distribution and opened additional retail parts and service locations.
He was ordained as a deacon in 1973 and served at Bellaire Baptist Church, Crestview Baptist Church and finally Churchill Baptist Church where he was an active member. He was a long-time member of the Gideons International, passionately sharing God's Word with others and always equipped with a Gideon New Testament to give away.
In 2013, Billy received a new set of lungs. His family is forever grateful to the donor family for this magnificent gift of life and for six years we otherwise would not have had with him. The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses and staff, who have shown great care and compassion at the Methodist Transplant Hospital in Houston and at the Audie Murphy Veterans Hospital in San Antonio.
A viewing is scheduled for Friday, November 1 from 5-8 pm and a service celebrating Billy's life will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 10:30 am, at Churchill Baptist Church 12400 Vista View St., San Antonio, Texas 78231. Interment will follow later, on Thursday, November 7 at 10:15 am at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please purchase In Memory Bibles from the Gideons International in Billy's memory. This can be done at www.sendtheword.org or by contacting any local Gideon Camp.
The funeral will be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/369651440