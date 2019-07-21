|
|
April 7, 1924 - July 14, 2019
Billye Jeanne Files, age 95, died on July 14, 2019. She was married to the late Odis Files who was a hero member of "the greatest generation" who landed on the Normandy beaches on D Day plus 1 as a part of the allied forces. Billye Jeanne had a remarkably successful career which she loved as a professional banker with the National Bank of Commerce in San Antonio from which she retired after more than 25 years.
She is survived by her son Jimmy Ray Files of Lytle, Texas and her nephews Herman E. Temple, Jr. of Atlanta, Texas and Larry Temple of Austin, Texas, and her niece Patsy Townsend of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. There will be a grave site funeral ceremony at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
