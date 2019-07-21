San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billye Files
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billye Jeanne Files


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billye Jeanne Files Obituary
April 7, 1924 - July 14, 2019
Billye Jeanne Files, age 95, died on July 14, 2019. She was married to the late Odis Files who was a hero member of "the greatest generation" who landed on the Normandy beaches on D Day plus 1 as a part of the allied forces. Billye Jeanne had a remarkably successful career which she loved as a professional banker with the National Bank of Commerce in San Antonio from which she retired after more than 25 years.

She is survived by her son Jimmy Ray Files of Lytle, Texas and her nephews Herman E. Temple, Jr. of Atlanta, Texas and Larry Temple of Austin, Texas, and her niece Patsy Townsend of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. There will be a grave site funeral ceremony at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now