|
Born on July 7, 1985 in Yakima, Washington, Blake Martin Warren left this earthly life much too soon and joined the ranks of fellow saints on October 14, 2019.
The family moved to San Antonio in 1996 and Blake graduated from Clark High School and received his BA in Economics from UTSA. He met his best friend and love of his life, Kelley Klepper, while they both were working at Vanguard Veterinary Associates.
They married on April 21, 2012 and moved to Galveston where Kelley completed her schooling and graduated from UTMB as a Physician Assistant. During that time, Blake continued working for Rackspace Hosting offsite and upon returning to San Antonio in 2014, he excelled in his job performance as an account manager.
None of these accomplishments held a candle to the absolute joy of being a father to daughter, Ansley Marie, born in December 2017.
His love for her was so strong, he wondered if it was even possible to love another child the same.
He also enjoyed race cars, UTSA football games, and particularly the outdoors—hunting and fishing, which he leaves in the loving care of his best friend and brother-in-law, Nick Klepper, to carry on this legacy.
Although he struggled with Crohn's since his teen years, he did not let that define him. Instead, he aimed to put a smile on your face through his delightful sense of humor, storytelling, jokes (sometimes inappropriate!) and just by being in his presence. Blake touched the lives of so many, making friends with all.
Blake is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mary Zimmerman Garneau and Edward Garneau; and paternal grandparents Mary and Robert Warren. He is survived by his wife, Kelley, daughter Ansley, mother and father, Betty and Robert Warren, sister Jennifer, half-brothers Alan (and Lisa) Warren, Keith (and Deborah) Warren, Blair (and Claudia) Warren and half-sister, Shelley Allen, as well as his loving and supportive in-laws, Janice and William Klepper, Nicholas (and Linda) Klepper, Laurel Klepper, uncles, aunts, cousins and numerous close friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on October 24th at 3:00 p.m. at University United Methodist Church, 5084 De Zavala Road, San Antonio, TX 78249 with a reception following at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Ansley's future; or one of Blake's favorite charities, Texas Youth Hunting Program; or .
Contributions may be sent to Nick Klepper for appropriate distribution: 1029 Water Oak, Schertz, TX 78154. A PayPal account has also been set up at the following link: http://paypal.me/ForAnsley2017