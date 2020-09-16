Blanca E. Gonzales, born on April 16, 1961 was called to be with the Lord on August 30, 2020 at the age of 59.

She was a longtime member of St. Brigid's Catholic Church. She is survived by her loving husband, Armando R. Gonzales; children, Alexis Marie Gonzales, Martha Isela Ortiz, Gabby E. Enriquez and Carlos Enriquez Jr.; grandchildren, Joe Anthony Enriquez, Vincent De Leon Ochoa, Mykal Rodriguez and Aiden Sanchez; siblings, one sister and 4 brothers; also, her 6 pet Chihuahuas.

Blanca had a perfect personality and had outstanding dancing capabilities, she was known to lend an ear to anyone and gave great advice.

The Visitation will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino, 226 Cupples Rd. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m.

The Mass of the Resurrection will be at 12:00 p.m. Friday September 18, 2020 at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 6907 Kitchener, San Antonio, TX 78240.

Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1:45 p.m. There will be no procession from the funeral home on Friday.

Everyone will meet at church. Services are the direction of