Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Blanca Vela
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanca Guerra Vela

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Blanca Guerra Vela Obituary

Blanca Guerra Vela, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019 in San Antonio TX at age 99.

She was born to Ramon P. and Basilia G. Guerra on March 24, 1920 in Hidalgo County TX. She married Romeo A. Vela July 19th, 1940.

Blanca is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her five brothers Lauro, Noe, Ruben, Ciro and Homer Guerra. Blanca is survived by her 4 children Romeo (Romy) A. Vela, Jr. (Ann), David R. Vela, MD (Roseanna), Victor D. Vela, MD (Joyce) and Sylvia Vela, MD (Peter) as well as her grandchildren Robert Vela, Richard Vela, Lynda Stengel, Patricia Vela, Daniel Vela and Andrew Vela, MD and great grandchildren Robert Vela Jr. and Noah Castro. Her sister, Elia Villarreal of McAllen also survives her.

For more information regarding Blanca, her services and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.missionparks.com.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Blanca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -