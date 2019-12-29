|
|
Blanca Guerra Vela, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019 in San Antonio TX at age 99.
She was born to Ramon P. and Basilia G. Guerra on March 24, 1920 in Hidalgo County TX. She married Romeo A. Vela July 19th, 1940.
Blanca is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her five brothers Lauro, Noe, Ruben, Ciro and Homer Guerra. Blanca is survived by her 4 children Romeo (Romy) A. Vela, Jr. (Ann), David R. Vela, MD (Roseanna), Victor D. Vela, MD (Joyce) and Sylvia Vela, MD (Peter) as well as her grandchildren Robert Vela, Richard Vela, Lynda Stengel, Patricia Vela, Daniel Vela and Andrew Vela, MD and great grandchildren Robert Vela Jr. and Noah Castro. Her sister, Elia Villarreal of McAllen also survives her.
For more information regarding Blanca, her services and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019