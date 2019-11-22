Home

Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
811 South W.W. White Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 227-7281
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
GRACE FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
2514 OBSERVATION DRIVE
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Blanche Audrey Shaw Russ-Glover

Blanche Audrey Shaw Russ-Glover Obituary

Blanche Audrey Shaw Russ-Glover was born in Halifax County, North Carolina on November 20, 1931 to Irene Marie Smith Shaw and Thomas Burwell Shaw, Jr.

Blanche Russ-Glover was the founder and CEO of PCI - Parent Child Incorporated. Blanche A. Russ-Glover retired after 10 years with EODC – Economic Opportunity Development Corporation and 26 years as Founder and CEO of PCI – Parent Child Incorporated.

Blanche leaves in God's care to celebrate her life and legacy her children - Audrey Irene Dove (Alus) , Linwood Carlton Russ (Cynthia), Jan Hess (Gabriel), Vicki Washington (James) ,Toni McDowell (Gerald) and Karen Thompson (Jason). Along with a host of family and friends.

SERVICE – SATURDAY – NOVEMBER 23, 2019 AT 11:00AM

GRACE FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH - 2514 OBSERVATION DRIVE SAN ANTONIO, TX 78227

Interment - Tuesday - November 26, 2019 - Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery

Published in Express-News on Nov. 22, 2019
