Blanche Audrey Shaw Russ-Glover was born in Halifax County, North Carolina on November 20, 1931 to Irene Marie Smith Shaw and Thomas Burwell Shaw, Jr.
Blanche Russ-Glover was the founder and CEO of PCI - Parent Child Incorporated. Blanche A. Russ-Glover retired after 10 years with EODC – Economic Opportunity Development Corporation and 26 years as Founder and CEO of PCI – Parent Child Incorporated.
Blanche leaves in God's care to celebrate her life and legacy her children - Audrey Irene Dove (Alus) , Linwood Carlton Russ (Cynthia), Jan Hess (Gabriel), Vicki Washington (James) ,Toni McDowell (Gerald) and Karen Thompson (Jason). Along with a host of family and friends.
SERVICE – SATURDAY – NOVEMBER 23, 2019 AT 11:00AM
GRACE FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH - 2514 OBSERVATION DRIVE SAN ANTONIO, TX 78227
Interment - Tuesday - November 26, 2019 - Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Published in Express-News on Nov. 22, 2019