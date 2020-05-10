Ms. Blanche Elaine Smith, born in San Antonio, Texas, was the beloved daughter of legendary San Antonio businessman, Mr. Pinkie Smith, and Mrs. Yvonne Prince Smith. A graduate of Phyllis Wheatley High School, Class of '61, she made her dazzling debut into society circa 1961.She retired from Baptist Hospital.Known for her joy, grace, style and beauty, inside and out, she loved, and excelled at, baking and cooking. Accepting Christ at an early age, she grew up in the Church and was known for her compassionate, caring heart.A cherished member-in-good-standing of the San Antonio United Church of God, Blanche was treasured by her family and was preceded in death by her sister, Anna Duran, her mother, father, and brothers Carl E. Smith and Pinkie L. Smith, Jr. She leaves behind her sister, Suzanne Smith-Wigfall, brother, Michael E. Smith, devoted sister-in-law, Patricia Smith (widow of Carl) and sister-in-law Laner Smith (widow of Pinkie, Jr.). "Aunt B," a loving aunt to her nine nieces and nephews, will be fondly remembered by them, and a host of cousins and grand-nieces/nephews.A celebration of her life is being planned for later this month.Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home