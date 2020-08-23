1/1
Blanche T. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Blanche's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Blanche T. Smith of San Antonio, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the age of 90, surrounded by her family. She was born on February 17, 1930 in Monticello, KY. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert (Bob) D. Smith, Jr, parents Wesley and Lena (Roberts) Trammell and sister, Mildred T. Winford. Blanche was a devoted military wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Weenink (Rusty), Dianne Marbach, Leanne Smith (Pamela Mattingly); grandchildren, Michelle Bryan (Kevin), Jason Weenink and Jennifer Marbach; great grandchildren, Jeff Rhame and Taylor Bryan; and nephew Jim Winford (Marilyn).

SERVICES

Visitation is Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. with the Service following at 10:00 A.M. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive.

Masks are required. Live streaming available at missionparks.com.

The path to view stream is Obituaries, search for Blanche T. Smith, Photos and Videos tab, click on live link at 9:30 A.M.

Private interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved