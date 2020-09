Blas Jimenez was called home to the Lord on September 2nd 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lazaro Zapata Jimenez and Sabina Banda Jimenez; his brother and sisters, Tomas B. Jimenez, Viola Jimenez, and Mercedes Jimenez; his nephew and niece, Javier Jimenez, and Mary D. Flores; his cousins Consuelo Salazar and Amelia Farias.

Blas is survived by his sister, Maria Martinez; his nephews, Robert Galindo, Bobby Martinez, Andrew Martinez; his nieces, Janet Martinez Perry, Vickie Monnette, Patty Martinez; Great nieces and nephews, Martha De Los Reyes, Joshua Jimenez, Richard Monnette, Casey Monnette, Ronnie Perry and extended family who loved him.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at

San Fernando Cemetery II.Services entrusted to

M.E. Rodriguez

Funeral Home.