Bob Brandon Obituary

James Robert "Bob" Brandon went to be with his Lord and his beloved wife a few days after Bob's 88th birthday. He was married to the love of his life Dorene Jay Brandon for 52 years until her death. He is survived by his children: Jo Ann Brandon, Mark Brandon, Jay Brandon and daughters-in-law Yolanda Cardenas and Elaine Brandon; grandchildren: Kevin Brandon, Eden Valles, Elena King, Samuel Brandon, Elizabeth Brandon.After a career in business including owning his own company, Bob retired and became a pastor at Dellview Church of the Nazarene and then an associate pastor. He taught divinity classes for more than twenty years; many of his former students are now ordained ministers.

Visitation for Bob will take place on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at Sunset Funeral Home.

A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at 3pm at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020
